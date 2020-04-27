Over 5,200 ethnic minority people get food assistance in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 27, 2020 (BSS) – More than 5,200 people of 1,000 ethnic minority households in Godagari and Tanore Upazilas in the district were given food support to mitigate their livelihood related hardships being caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

In addition, another 2,100 people of 200 distressed families badly affected by the pandemic in slum areas of Rajshahi city were given humanitarian assistance simultaneously.

The daily wage earning and hand-to-mouth families were given a packet containing 10 kilograms of rice, two kilograms of potato, one kilogram of pulse, one kilogram of salt, one kilogram of edible oil and soap and a mask each equally with financial support of City Capital through maintaining social distancing.

A development project titled ‘Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM)’ has arranged the foodstuffs distribution programme as emergency works to respond to COVID-19.

DASCOH Foundation has been implementing the IWRM project with financial support of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation- SDC in order to supply safe drinking water among the marginalized communities in drought-prone areas in the region.

The IWRM project is being implemented in drought affected 39 Union Parishads and three Pourasavas in Rajshahi, Chapainawabgonj and Naogaon districts since 2015 with the main thrust of supplying round-the-year potable water to all people in the targeted area.

Side by side with the humanitarian support, all the 2.80 lakh project-covering marginalized population were brought under various motivational and awareness campaigns to fight COVID-19 outbreak.

Akramul Haque, Chief Executive Officer of DASCOH Foundation, told BSS that the villagers were given various personal protective gears including 10,000 facemasks, 13,200 leaflets, 300 hand sanitizers and 42 hand washing devices.

“We have 1,272 volunteers who are disseminating ideas among the community people on how to use the protective gears effectively besides maintaining social and physical distancing,” said Jahangir Alam Khan, Coordinator of IWRM project.

Besides, the community people are also learning about how to wash hands and follow other health related guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The volunteers are disseminating the messages in all the 1,272 communities explaining how the coronavirus spreads, how people can protect themselves and their families from its infection and how they can understand symptoms of the disease and seek healthcare.

As a whole, they are disseminating awareness messages on coronavirus among the community people so that they can protect themselves from the invisible enemy, Jahangir Khan added.

Around eighty percent of the targeted populations both male and female are almost dependent on selling labour to the agricultural farming fields for their livelihood.

Basically, they are adjudged as the frontline workforce to various farming activities including seedling transplantation of paddy and its nursing and harvesting.

In this pandemic situation, emphasis has been given on ensuring their health right protection as their contribution to the region’s agricultural improvement is remarkable.

Jahangir Khan said the awareness campaign is being conducted for protecting the marginalized populations from the virus infection in addition to the scheduled works of the project.