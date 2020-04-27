Coronavirus cases top 2.9 million with 204,696 deaths

WORLD, April 26, 2020 (AFP) – The new coronavirus has claimed at least 204,696 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

More than 2,929,630 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 797,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths with 54,175 out of 956,292 cases.

Italy has the second highest toll with 26,644 deaths out of 197,675 cases, followed by Spain (23,190 deaths and 207,634 cases), France (22,856 deaths and 162,100 cases) and the United Kingdom (20,732 fatalities and 152,840 cases).

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,827 cases.

Europe has a total of 124,091 deaths from 1,368,407 cases, the United States and Canada have 56,811 deaths from 1,002,932 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 7,985 deaths from 162,066 cases, Asia has 7,993 deaths from 201,605 cases, the Middle East has 6,296 deaths from 155,102 cases, Africa has 1,412 deaths from 31,514 cases and Oceania has 108 deaths from 8,013 cases.