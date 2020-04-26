Five more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Five more people were tested positive for
coronavirus today at the COVID-19 Laboratory of Rangpur Medical College
(RMC).
“After testing 94 samples of suspected patients, five new patients were
diagnosed with COVID-19 today,” Chief of the Divisional Coronavirus Service
and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi
Laizu told BSS at 5:40 pm.
The five newly detected patients include three of a family of Kathalbari
area in Sadar upazila of Kurigram, one male patient each of Baliadangi
upazila in Thakurgaon and Gangachara upazila in Rangpur district.
Meanwhile, after testing 42 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for the
first time at the newly launched COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdul Rahim Medical
College in Dinajpur town today, none of them tested positive for the
coronavirus.
As of today, the total number of COVID-19 positive patients rose to 84 in
the region, showing a rising trend of coronavirus patients despite a lockdown
is in force in all eight districts of Rangpur division.
The district-wise break up of detected COVID-19 patients now stands at 21
in Rangpur, 10 in Nilphamari, 14 in Dinajpur, 16 Gaibandha, eight in
Thakurgaon, two in Lalmonirhat, four in Panchagarh and nine in Kurigram
district.
Talking to BSS, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health)
for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said among the total 81 COVID-19
infected patients of Rangpur division, 21 of them hail from different areas
of Rangpur district alone.