Five more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Five more people were tested positive for

coronavirus today at the COVID-19 Laboratory of Rangpur Medical College

(RMC).

“After testing 94 samples of suspected patients, five new patients were

diagnosed with COVID-19 today,” Chief of the Divisional Coronavirus Service

and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi

Laizu told BSS at 5:40 pm.

The five newly detected patients include three of a family of Kathalbari

area in Sadar upazila of Kurigram, one male patient each of Baliadangi

upazila in Thakurgaon and Gangachara upazila in Rangpur district.

Meanwhile, after testing 42 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for the

first time at the newly launched COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdul Rahim Medical

College in Dinajpur town today, none of them tested positive for the

coronavirus.

As of today, the total number of COVID-19 positive patients rose to 84 in

the region, showing a rising trend of coronavirus patients despite a lockdown

is in force in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

The district-wise break up of detected COVID-19 patients now stands at 21

in Rangpur, 10 in Nilphamari, 14 in Dinajpur, 16 Gaibandha, eight in

Thakurgaon, two in Lalmonirhat, four in Panchagarh and nine in Kurigram

district.

Talking to BSS, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health)

for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said among the total 81 COVID-19

infected patients of Rangpur division, 21 of them hail from different areas

of Rangpur district alone.