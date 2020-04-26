BAF distributes relief goods among poor people

DHAKA, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has distributed

relief items in the areas of BAF Base ZahurulHaque in Chattogram and BAF Base

Paharkanchanpur in Tangail as humanitarian aid to the low-income people of

the society amid the coronavirus crisis.

Senior BAF officials distributed the daily necessities, including rice,

pulses, oil, onion and soap, through suitable packets on Saturday,

maintaining social distancing properly, said an Inter Service Public

Relations (ISPR) press release here today.

Bangladesh Air Force has always been providing assistance in dealing with

any kind of national disaster and carrying out various activities following

the policy taken by the government to prevent the coronavirus, the release

added.