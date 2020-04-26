BB asks banks to help accelerate import of essential goods

DHAKA, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed all

banks to facilitate import of essential commodities, food items and

electronic goods to keep the supply chain running amid the general holidays

due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The Authorised Dealer (AD) banks will have to take necessary measures as

per rules to release documents for the speedy release of imported goods,”

according to a BB circular issued today.

The central bank also asked the commercial banks to provide necessary

banking services to the importers during this crisis period.

On April 22, the ministry of commerce instructed all the authorities to

step up to help continue production, transport and supply of electronics

goods, essential commodities and food items including rice, pulses, oil,

onion, salt, sugar, ginger, garlic, water, baby food; and all types of

medical supplies such as masks and hand sanitisers.