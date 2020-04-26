BB asks banks to help accelerate import of essential goods

DHAKA, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed all
banks to facilitate import of essential commodities, food items and
electronic goods to keep the supply chain running amid the general holidays
due to coronavirus pandemic.
“The Authorised Dealer (AD) banks will have to take necessary measures as
per rules to release documents for the speedy release of imported goods,”
according to a BB circular issued today.
The central bank also asked the commercial banks to provide necessary
banking services to the importers during this crisis period.
On April 22, the ministry of commerce instructed all the authorities to
step up to help continue production, transport and supply of electronics
goods, essential commodities and food items including rice, pulses, oil,
onion, salt, sugar, ginger, garlic, water, baby food; and all types of
medical supplies such as masks and hand sanitisers.