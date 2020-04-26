Operations in export oriented factories resume in small scale in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – The operational activities of some
export-oriented garment factories in Chattogram started today, complying with
the government-directed health protection rules for the workers.
The workers will have to maintain social distancing while working to avoid
the risk of coronavirus.
The factories having export orders in three EPZs of Chattogram and hundred
percent export oriented factories of BGMEA, BKMEA at city’s Nasirabad and
Kalurghat area started their respective operations in a limited scale from
this morning.
Khurshid Alam, general manager of BEPZA in charge of Chattogram EPZ, told
BSS that factories with export orders in Chattogram have started their
respective operations in a limited scale in compliance with the health
protection rules for the workers.
Over 50 RMG factories out of 160 at CEPZ and 41 factories in Karnaphuli
EPZ have resumed their activities this morning in a limited scale, he
mentioned.
Besides, many factories of Youngone Group in Korean EPZ under Karnafuli
thana also resumed their operations from today, Khurshid added.
According to BGMEA Chattogram chapter, over 50 RMG factories with export
orders in Chattogram started their respective operations in a limited with
the workers who are staying outside the factories maintaining distance.
BKMEA sources said that the operational activities have started their 27
factories in different areas in the city.
The BKMEA compliance team is monitoring the workers’ health regulations
such as coronavirus prevention masks, use of hand gloves, hand sanitizer or
soap water system.
Shafiqur Rahman, a factory owner of EPZ told BSS that they are producing
export products by ensuring the health security of the workers.
Sources said the mills were closed on March 26 following the outbreak of
novel coronavirus in the country.