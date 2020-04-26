Operations in export oriented factories resume in small scale in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – The operational activities of some

export-oriented garment factories in Chattogram started today, complying with

the government-directed health protection rules for the workers.

The workers will have to maintain social distancing while working to avoid

the risk of coronavirus.

The factories having export orders in three EPZs of Chattogram and hundred

percent export oriented factories of BGMEA, BKMEA at city’s Nasirabad and

Kalurghat area started their respective operations in a limited scale from

this morning.

Khurshid Alam, general manager of BEPZA in charge of Chattogram EPZ, told

BSS that factories with export orders in Chattogram have started their

respective operations in a limited scale in compliance with the health

protection rules for the workers.

Over 50 RMG factories out of 160 at CEPZ and 41 factories in Karnaphuli

EPZ have resumed their activities this morning in a limited scale, he

mentioned.

Besides, many factories of Youngone Group in Korean EPZ under Karnafuli

thana also resumed their operations from today, Khurshid added.

According to BGMEA Chattogram chapter, over 50 RMG factories with export

orders in Chattogram started their respective operations in a limited with

the workers who are staying outside the factories maintaining distance.

BKMEA sources said that the operational activities have started their 27

factories in different areas in the city.

The BKMEA compliance team is monitoring the workers’ health regulations

such as coronavirus prevention masks, use of hand gloves, hand sanitizer or

soap water system.

Shafiqur Rahman, a factory owner of EPZ told BSS that they are producing

export products by ensuring the health security of the workers.

Sources said the mills were closed on March 26 following the outbreak of

novel coronavirus in the country.