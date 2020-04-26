Saudi relaxes virus lockdown except in Makkah

RIYADH, April 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Saudi Arabia on Sunday partially eased a

24-hour curfew in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, except for in

hotspots including the Muslim holy city of Makkah.

The curfew will be relaxed between 9am and 5pm and malls and retailers will

be allowed to reopen in all regions of the kingdom until May 13, the official

Saudi Press Agency reported.

But a round-the-clock lockdown will be maintained in some areas including

Mecca, which has reported the kingdom’s highest number of infections in recent

days despite being sealed off.

Many countries around the Middle East and North Africa have announced a

similar easing of lockdown restrictions as Muslims mark the holy fasting month

of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia, which has reported the highest number of infections in the

Arab world, is scrambling to limit the spread of the disease at home.

On Saturday the health ministry said deaths from the respiratory illness had

risen to 136, while confirmed infections rose to 16,299 with 2,215 people

reported to have recovered from the illness.

Last month, Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round “umrah” pilgrimage over

fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading in Islam’s holiest cities.

Authorities are yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year’s

hajj, scheduled for the end of July, but they have urged Muslims to

temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

Last year, some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across

the world to participate in the hajj, which Muslims are obliged to perform at

least once in their lives if able.

The Arab world’s biggest economy has also closed cinemas, malls and

restaurants and halted flights as it attempts to contain the virus.

King Salman has warned of a “more difficult” fight ahead against the virus,

as the kingdom faces the economic impact of virus-led shutdowns and crashing

oil prices.