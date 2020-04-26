7 recovered among 79 coronavirus patients in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Seven among the total detected 79 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have so far been recovered in Rangpur division where community transmission of the virus has become noticeable at places.

Officials said the health administration with assistance of Directorate General of Health Services and local administrations has taken frantic measures to provide treatments to the COVID-19 patients and fight against community transmission of the virus.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of infected patients rose to 79 with detection of four more COVID-19 positive patients at the COVID-19 Laboratory here on Saturday.

The district-wise break of detected COVID-19 patients is: 20 in Rangpur, 10 in Nilphamari, 14 in Dinajpur, 16 Gaibandha, seven in Thakurgaon, two in Lalmonirhat, four Panchagarh and six in Kurigram districts of the division.

“Among the 79 coronavirus infected patients, seven of them, including three of Gaibandha, two of Thakurgaon and one each of Rangpur and Nilphamari districts, have been recovered till Saturday,” he said.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients will rise in the future as treatments for the disease require a minimum 14 days and a patient has to be tested twice after every week and will be released from isolation if found to have coronavirus negative both the times.

Currently, 43 COVID-19 infected patients are undergoing treatments at the isolation units and 29 others at their respective home in self isolation in Rangpur division.

Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 infected patients, including six staff of the Rangpur Bazar Branch of Sonali Bank Limited, are now hailing from across Rangpur metropolis.

The 11 infected patients of Rangpur metropolis include one each of Ganeshpur, Kotkipara, Shalbon Mistripara, Carmichael College area, Amashu Kukrul, Akalitari, Uttar Babukhan, Nurpur and Dakshin Thikadarpara and two of them of Kellabond area.

Dr. Siddiqui said the total number of quarantined people rose to 22,705 today as 477 more people were put in quarantine at home or institutions during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

Currently, a total of 11,189 people are remaining in home or institutional quarantine with release of 10,886 others from quarantine so far in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

A total of 534 suspected COVID-19 patients were put on institutional quarantine in different hospitals so far and of them, 356 were released in the division.

“Besides, 90 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation units of different hospitals since the beginning, and of them, 19 released and 71 are undergoing treatments,” Dr. Siddiqui added.

Meanwhile, the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) with 10 beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the 100-bed Rangpur Shishu Hospital continues providing treatments to COVID-19 infected patients of Rangpur division since last week.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said the DCIH has all modern facilities like the 10-bed ICU with 10 ventilators, two residential quarters for physicians and one quarter for nurses.

Currently, three more beds are available at the ICU with three ventilators and modern facilities at A Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur of the division for providing treatments and support to the COVID-19 patients in critical conditions.