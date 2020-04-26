Palak, Zaheed mourn death of ex-AL MP Asaduzzaman

DHAKA, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Awami League (AL) parliament member and valiant freedom fighter Khandaker Asaduzzaman.

In separate condolence messages yesterday, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Asaduzzaman, former member of the parliament (MP) from Tangail’s Gopalpur-Bhuapur constituency, was the finance secretary of the Mujibnagar government during the 1971 Liberation War.

He breathed his last at 4.10 pm yesterday at his Gulshan residence here at the age of 87.