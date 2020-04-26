849 more people sent to quarantine afresh in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – As a part of hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine, a total of 849 more people have been sent to home and institutional isolation afresh in all eight districts under Rajshahi division in the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 8,336 at present.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a total of 19,929 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 11,593 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new quarantined people, 12 have been kept under home quarantine in Rajshahi, 140 in Chapainawabganj, 174 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 206 in Joypurhat, 148 in Bogura, 77 in Sirajgonj and 78 in Pabna districts.

Dr Gopendra Acharya said a total of 38 confirmed patients for COVID-19 are undergoing treatment while 130 others in isolation units of different hospitals and another 90 were released.

He added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine as it is being adjudged as an important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.

To this end, an integrated measure has been continuing to bring all the overseas returnees and other possible coronavirus infected suspects under home quarantine to curb the virus spread, he said.

He also said all-out efforts have been adopted to follow the health related guidelines like staying at home, social distancing and washing hands with soap and sanitizer repeatedly.

On other hand, a total of 1,478 samples have, so far, been tested in the newly installed regional laboratory to detect novel coronavirus here till yesterday since the testing started on April 1.

“We tested the samples in the laboratory installed in the Department of Virology in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) through setting up all the requisite equipments, including the machine for Polymerase Chain Reaction, widely known as PCR,” said Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department and in-charge of the laboratory.

She mentioned that a total of 24 positive cases have been detected so far.

Among the total infected cases, eight were in Rajshahi, five in Bogura, five in Joypurhat, three in Chapainawabganj, two in Pabna and Naogaon each and one in Sirajgonj, she added.