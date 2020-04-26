Cautionary signal one for inland river ports

DHAKA, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – River ports are asked to hoist cautionary signal number one as squally weather may occur over some regions of the country in the next few hours till 6 pm today.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary west or north-westerly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kushtia, Jashore, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet till 6 pm of today commencing from now,” said a met office release this morning.

In this perspective, river ports are advised to hoist cautionary signal number one.