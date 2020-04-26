Met office forecasts light to moderate rain

DHAKA, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind at many places of the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.

It also said that moderately heavy falls are likely to occur at some places and fall hails at isolated places over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over southern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius at Jashore in Khulna and today’s minimum temperature was 17.9 degrees Celsius at Cumilla in Chattogram.

Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 98 millimeters (mm) at Cumilla in Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6:25 pm today and rises at 5:27 am tomorrow in Dhaka.