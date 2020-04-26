IEB distributes foodstuffs in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 26, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur Centre of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) distributed foodstuffs among 500 jobless and needy families in an informal function held on its office premises here on Saturday.

Chairman of Rangpur unit of IEB and Additional Chief Engineer of Rangpur Zone of Water Development Board (WDB) Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh with other members of the organisation distributed the foodstuffs.

Each of the jobless, distressed, needy and backward families of different areas of the metropolis received a sac containing seven kg of rice, in kg of pulse, iodized salt and edible oil and one piece of soap.

The IEB distributed the foodstuffs among the jobless, needy distressed people as a part of its ongoing food assistance programme in Rangpur division to assist the helpless families in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19 outbreak.

General Secretary of Rangpur Centre of IEB and Superintending Engineer (SE) for Rangpur Circle of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Engineer Md. Mahbubul Alam Khan, SE of Thakurgaon Circle of WDB Md. Mahbubur Rahman, its Executive Engineer for Rangpur Mehedi Hasan, other members of IEB and Rangpur Sadar upazila Chairman Nasima Zaman Boby were present.