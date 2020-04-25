20th founding anniversary of community clinic tomorrow

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – The 20th founding anniversary of community clinic is tomorrow.

After assuming the office in 1996, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first community clinic at Patgati of Tungipara in Gopalganj district on April 26 in 2000.

Now, there are more than 13,812 community clinics in the rural areas of the country to facilitate the countrymen with healthcare services.

Rural people get 30 types of medicines and contraceptive items free of cost from these clinics.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages marking the founding anniversary of the community clinic.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said, “Community clinic is one of the ten special initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the United Nations and other international organizations have highly praised this initiative as these clinics have been playing a significant role in reaching integrated health and family planning services at grassroots.”

Currently, the community healthcare providers are reaching the healthcare, family welfare and nutrition services to the doorsteps of marginal people across the country, he added.

The president said the government has formed ‘Community Clinic Health Support Trust’ in 2018 to speed up the services of the clinics.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said that the government so far has launched 13,812 community clinics and plan has been taken to set up 4,000 more clinics by 2022 to ensure healthcare services of the rural people.

Bangladesh, she said, received international awards such as MDG Award, South-South Award, Navy Award and Vaccine Hero Award in recognition of the success achieved in the health sector.

The premier said, “We had taken decision to set up 18,000 community clinics across the country during the tenure of our government in 1996 to 2001. And I inaugurated the first community clinic at Patgati of Tungipara in Gopalganj district on April 26 in 2000.”

She said the rural people are now getting 30 types of medicines and contraceptive items free of cost from these clinics.

The prime minister urged all to extend their cooperation in the path of sustainable progress of the community clinics.