Quader condoles death of ex-AL MP Asaduzzaman

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former AL lawmaker and valiant freedom fighter Khandaker Asaduzzaman.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, in separate condolence messages, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Asaduzzaman.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Khandaker Asaduzzaman, former finance secretary of the Mujibnagar government during the country’s Liberation War in 1971 and former advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, breathed his last at 4.10 pm at his Gulshan residence here at the age of 87.

Born on October 22 in 1935, Asaduzzaman was elected Member of Parliament from Tangail-2 constituency with AL tickets for three times in 1996, 2008 and 2014.