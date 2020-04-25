Speaker mourns death of ex-AL MP Asaduzzaman

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Awami

League (AL) parliament member and valiant freedom fighter Khandaker

Asaduzzaman.

In a condolence message, the Speaker prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Noor-E-

Alam Chowdhury also condoled the death of Asaduzzaman and conveyed deep

sympathy to the bereaved family.

Khandaker Asaduzzaman, former finance secretary of the Mujibnagar

government during the country’s Liberation War in 1971 and former advisor to

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, breathed his last at 4.10 pm at his Gulshan

residence here at the age of 87.

Born on October 22 in 1935, Asaduzzaman was elected Member of Parliament

from Tangail-2 constituency with AL ticket for three times in 1996, 2008 and

2014.