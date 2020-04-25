PM mourns death of ex-AL MP Asaduzzaman

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Awami League (AL) parliament

member and valiant freedom fighter Khandaker Asaduzzaman.

In a condolence message, the prime minister with profound respect recalled the

outstanding contributions of Asaduzzaman, who was the finance secretary of

the Mujibnagar government, during the great Liberation War in 1971.

Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, remembered Asaduzzaman’s

contributions to the development of his constituency (Tangail’s Gopalpur-

Bhuapur) when he was the lawmaker of the area.

“The country and nation have lost a valiant freedom fighter, while the

Awami League has lost a dedicated leader in his death,” she said.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and

conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.