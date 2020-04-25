Bangladesh reports nine more deaths, 309 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today reported nine more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 309 fresh positive cases overnight.

“Nine more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 140,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the country has soared to 4998 as 309 more people tested positive for the lethal virus during the time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death in the country on March 18, ten days after detection of its first COVID-19 positive cases.