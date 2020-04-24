President urges Muslims to offer prayers at home during Ramadan

DHAKA, April 24, 2020 (BSS) – Greeting the countrymen and all Muslims across the world at the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, President M Abdul Hamid today urged the Muslims to offer prayers at their respective houses.

The President, in his message on the eve of the Ramadan, also asked the affluent quarter in the society to stand by the distressed and poor people by maintaining health rules and social distancing due to outbreak of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The head of the state also prayed to the Almighty Allah for saving the countrymen from the fatal disease.

President Hamid said, “After a year the holy month of Ramadan has come again. The month of Barkat (blessing), Maghfirat (forgiveness) and Najat (salvation) brings a unique opportunity of getting closer to Allah and attaining taqwa (fear of Allah)”.

Noting that the whole Muslim Ummah across the world observes the month with due religious fervor to attain self-restraint, self-rectification and forgiveness, he said fasting plays a vital role in fostering sympathy, amity and brotherhood among all, including the rich and the poor.

The President hoped that the people would be able to realize the sanctity and significance of the holy Ramadan and they would reflect it in their personal and social life and contribute to building a peaceful society.

The holy month of Ramadan will begin in the country tomorrow as the new moon was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening.

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity. Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time when Muslims around the world focus on prayers, fasting, giving to charity and religious devotion.

Fasting not only entails the elimination of food during the hours of sunlight, but also drinking (all beverages, including water), smoking, sex and “impure thoughts”, which include violence, sexual thoughts and abusive words.