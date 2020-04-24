Fisheries ministry’s control room to remain open till May 5

DHAKA, April 24, 2020 (BSS) – A control room, introduced by the Fisheries

and Livestock Ministry on April 4 to address the ongoing crisis broke out in

the country’s fisheries and livestock sectors due to coronavirus outbreak,

will remain open till May 5 next.

The ministry issued an office order in this regard today, a press release

said here.

The control room was set up at the Department of Livestock Services in the

city’s Farmgate and a hotline number – 02-9122557 – was introduced so that

farmers and stakeholders concerned can inform the ministry of their problems

they have been facing during ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Involving the officials from the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the

Department of Livestock Services and the Fisheries Department, the control

room remain open from 9 am to 5 pm every day. But, during the month of

Ramadan, it will remain open from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

Officials said immediate measures are being taken to ensure production,

supply and marketing of poultry products, milk and milk products, meats and

fisheries resources by receiving phone calls through the hotline of the

control room.

The people involved in fisheries and livestock sectors have been asked to

communicate with the ministry through the hotline if they face any trouble in

production, supply, marketing and export of products.

The ministry today extended the time period of the control room for the

third time.