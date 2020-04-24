GP, BRAC launch “Dakche Amar Desh” to support 100,000 families

DHAKA, April 24, 2020 (BSS) – Grameenphone and BRAC teaming up today launched an initiative titled “Dakche Amar Desh” to stand beside the vulnerable and most affected people in this deadly COVID-19 gripped situation.

Under the campaign, Grameenphone contributed Taka 15 crore to BRAC’s emergency food assistance fund to reach 100,000 affected families which mostly run by single woman.

Each family will receive Taka 1,500 for two weeks’ essential food supplies, said the organizers at a virtual press conference.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, BRAC Communication and Outreach Director Moutushi Kabir and Grameenophone Sustainability Project Lead M Hafizur Rahman Khan jointed the conference. Grameenphone Head of Communications Khairul Basher moderated the session.

A nationwide survey by BRAC among 2,675 low-income people in 64 districts revealed 14 percent of low-income families do not have food at home. Due to the general holidays and lockdown to stop spread of coronavirus, 72 percent of the respondents reported job loss or reduced work opportunities.

“Dakche Amar Desh” will serve as a solidarity platform and call to action for public fund-raising and institutional contribution to support these destitute people.

Yasir Azman said, “We have been from the very beginning there to collaborate with different public and private entities so we can be stronger together and can create a positive impact on the society as an outcome of our joint efforts.”

“Together we can reach maximum people who really need help in this tough time,” he added.

Asif Saleh said “Our country needs us now, more than ever and BRAC has mobilised the entire organisation from the onset with over 100,000 field staffs, health workers, and volunteers on the ground.”

“We are actively supporting the government with capacity building and essential skills, public health awareness and PPE supplies along with emergency cash assistance to people in need,” he added.

Asif Saleh said they have already committed and mobilised Taka 30 crore to support 200,000 families and the support from Grameenphone will enable them to scale up the effort further.

Individuals and institutions may join this move by sending assistance through- BRAC Bank, AC Number 150120-2316474001, Gulshan-1 Branch and also bKash number: 01730321765.