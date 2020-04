LONDON, April 20, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – West Texas Intermediate oil on

Monday plunged to the lowest level since 1986 at $10.34 per barrel as

the coronavirus pandemic slashes demand, leaving the world awash with

crude.

Around 1500 GMT, WTI pulled back to $10.82 per barrel but was still

down almost 41 percent compared with Friday.

The fall is severe as it concerns the May contract due to expire

later Monday and investors don’t want to take physical possession of

the oil, traders said.