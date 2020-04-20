30 more infected with coronavirus in Narsingdi

Narsingdi, April 20, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 30 new coronavirus – infected patients have been confirmed in the last 36 hours in the district, rising the number of corona positive people to 134.

“We have so far tested samples of 494 people, Of them, 134 were found as coronavirus positive”, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) and chief of district coronavirus prevention cell Imrul Kayes while talking to BSS today.

Three people have recovered from coronavirus while the rest 131 have been kept in the different isolation centres.

Civil Surgeon Narsingdi Dr Ibrahim Titon said in the meantime an isolation centre with 80 beds for coronavirus patients have been prepared at Narsingdi 100-bed General Hospital.