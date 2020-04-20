Bangladesh reports 10 more deaths, 492 fresh cases from COVID-19

DHAKA, April 20, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today reported 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and the highest number of 492 fresh positive cases in a single day since its first detection in the country on March 8.

“Ten more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 101,” Additional Director General (administration) of DGHS Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the country has surged to 2948 as 492 more people tested positive for the lethal virus over the period.