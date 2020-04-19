Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport

DHAKA, April 19, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) today signed a deal with a Chinese company for extension of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet at a cost of Taka 2116 crore to increase its passenger handling capacity to 20 lakh from the current 6 lakh annually.

Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) has been awarded to build international passenger and cargo terminal buildings, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, passenger boarding bridge, parking apron, taxiway, car parking zone and link roads at the country’s third largest airport within next 2 years and nine months.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and BUCG Bangladesh country head Harold Huang inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the CAAB headquarters here, a press release said.

Terming the task as one of the visionary and major projects of the present government, the CAAB chairman said the initiative would significantly contribute in the socioeconomic development of the country in future.

On March 11, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the CAAB’s proposal for awarding the contract to BUCG for conducting works at Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

The BUCG will implement the public works at the Sylhet Airport under the “Sylhet Osmani International Airport Extension (1st phase) Project” with an expenditure of Taka 2,116.51 crore.

A total of six firms submitted their bids for the Sylhet Osmani International Airport extension project where BUCG turned out to be the lowest bidder.