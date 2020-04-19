Mr. Noodles extends food support to Bidyanondo Foundation

DHAKA, April 19, 2020 (BSS) – Local noodles brand, Mr. Noodles has come forward to support Bidyanondo Foundation’s ongoing humanitarian programme ‘Ek Takay Ahar (One Taka Meal)’.

Their product has been distributed among 40,000 poor families as food support through Bidyanondo Foundation, said a press release today.

Toshan Paul, deputy general manager (marketing) of Mr. Noodles, said general holidays are going on across the country to contain spread of coronavirus and for the reason, many people have become workless.

“So, we are involved with ‘Ek Takay Ahar” programme managed by Bidyanondo Foundation to help helpless and poor families and the effort will be continued in the future,” he added.