Raw material of soap being produced in Sirajganj BSCIC city

DHAKA, April 19, 2020 (BSS) – Sirajganj Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Industrial City is producing sodium silicate, a raw material for making soap, amid the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“M/s Zebunnisa Chemicals Limited is keeping open its production of sodium silicate and supplying the chemical to different soap factories in Bogra, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Saidpur, Thakurgaon and Nilphamari districts,” said an Industries Ministry press release issued here today.

Joy Prakash, an official of the Sirajganj BSCIC Industrial City, said Zebunnisa Chemicals has produced around 500 metric tonnes of sodium silicate since March 18.