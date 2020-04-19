27,492 PPEs distributed in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, April 19, 2020 (BSS)- A total of 27,492 personal protective equipments (PPEs) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare personnel to tackle the present novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through protecting them from the virus infection in all eight districts under Rajshahi division.

“We have 31,835 more PPEs in stock for distribution,” said Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Commissioner of Rajshahi division, adding 17,669 face masks were distributed and another 10,429 remained stockpiled at present.

A total of 808 doctors and 1,512 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division. Around 1,876 beds among total 4,149 ones were already prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients to face any emergency situation.

There are arrangements of 220 beds in isolation units here and 17 ambulances for the purpose of transporting the infected patients for emergency treatment.

The commissioner also said over 8,997.68 tonnes of foodstuffs were distributed free of cost while 13,269.24 tonnes at Taka 10 per kilogram and over Taka 4.36 crore in cash among total 15,38,776 daily wage earning and other hand-to-mouth families aimed at mitigating their hardship related to livelihood being caused by the pandemic in the division.

He also said 1,185.47 more tonnes of rice for distribution free of cost while another 4,682.15 tonnes for Taka 10 per kilogram and Taka 89.44 lakh in cash are in stock at present.

On the other hand, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has dispensed around 45,000 daily wage-earners and other hand-to mouth families with foodstuffs in two consecutive phases to deal with the present troubled situation.

In the first phase, each of 20,000 families was given ten kilograms of rice and one kilogram of pulse whiles each of another 25,000 households was given five kilograms of rice, two kilograms of potato and one kilogram of pulse through hoarding a stock of 100 tonnes of rice and 20 tonnes of pulse from the city’s affluent persons for distribution.

Meanwhile, local civil administration with assistance of armed forces and other law-enforcing agencies have stepped up the vigilance activities to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) through successful enforcement of the existing lockdown in the district.

Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir said none being allowed to come out of the house excluding the urgent ones as there is no alternative to remain in home to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Side by side with the civil administration, the armed forces and the law-enforcers are very much active to this end. The law violators are also being penalized through mobile courts in many areas.

However, many of the city dwellers are seen keeping them confined at home willingly and maintaining social distancing in essential workplaces to stem the spread of virus.