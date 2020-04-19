Over 7 lakh families getting 7,193 tonnes of rice in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 19, 2020 (BSS) – Over seven lakh jobless and needy families are getting 7,193 tonnes of rice and 3.54-lakh families Taka 3.68 crore as general relief in Rangpur division amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Officials said the district administrations with assistance of public representatives are distributing the rice and money allocated by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to assist the needy people strictly maintaining physical distance.

“We have already distributed 5,885 tonnes of rice among 6.10-lakh families and Taka 2.48 crore among 3.54-lakh families in all eight districts of the division,” said Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain.

The eight district administrations have stocks of 1,299 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.20 crore and are continuing getting more allocation of rice and money frequently from the government to stand beside the jobless people.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said the government has allocated 2,350 tonnes of rice and Taka 80 lakh under the special relief program for distribution among the jobless and needy families of the district.

“We have already distributed 2,191 tonnes of rice among 1.97-lakh jobless and needy families and Taka 67.79-lakh among 16,549 families of all eight upazilas, Rangpur City Corporation and three municipalities of the district.

“Currently, we have a stock of 159 tonnes of rice and Taka 12.20-lakh,” he said.

Kurigram DRRO Dilip Kumar Saha said the government has already allocated 1,100 tonnes of rice, Taka 56-lakh general relief cash and Taka 12 lakh for purchasing and distribution of baby foodstuffs for the district.

“We have already distributed 970 tonnes of rice among 97,000 families, Taka 49.85-lakh among 16,616 families and baby foodstuffs worth Taka 9.77-lakh in all nine upazilas of the district,” he said.

“Currently, we have stock of 130 tonnes of rice, Taka 6.15-lakh general relief cash and Taka 2.23-lakh for baby foodstuffs amid COVID-19 situation in the district,” he added.

Similarly, distribution of 1,150 tonnes of rice among 1.46-lakh families and Taka 50.15-lakh among 1.46-lakh families in Dinajpur and 530 tonnes of rice among 62,007 families and Taka 31.96-lakh among 2,335 families in Thakurgaon completed.

The district administrations distributed 788 tonnes of rice among 78,881 families and Taka 37.56-lakh among 78,881 families in Lalmonirhat and 687 tonnes of rice among 68,700 families and Taka 27.59-lakh among 52,870 families in Gaibandha districts.

Besides, distribution of 602 tonnes of rice among 41,650 needy families and Taka 36.96-lakh among 13,151 families in Nilphamari and 641 tonnes of rice among 64,020 families and Taka 31.89-lakh among 50,804 families in Panchagarh completed.

Currently, Lalmonirhat district administration has 219 tonnes of rice and Taka 6.55-lakh and Gaibandha district administration 195 tonnes of rice and Taka 18.86-lakh in their respective stocks.

Nilphamari district administration had 198 tonnes of rice and Taka 13-lakh and Panchagarh district administration had 59 tonnes of rice and Taka 10.10-lakh in their respective stocks.

Besides, Dinajpur district administration has 177 tonnes of rice and Taka 9.78-lakh and Thakurgaon district administration has 147 tonnes of rice and Taka 7.54-lakh in their respective stocks.