Speaker, CJ, opposition leader mourn death of Jahanara Huq

DHAKA, April 18, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Jahanara Huq, a valiant freedom fighter and mother of Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq.

In a condolence message, the Speaker prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate message, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain also expressed profound shock at the death of Jahanara Huq.

Besides, Opposition Leader Rawshan Ershad, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Environment, Forests ad Climate Change Minister Md Sahab Uddin, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Zabed, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman,

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minster for Information Dr Murad Hassan, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Begum Fazilatunnesa Indira, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader also mourned the death of Jahanara Huq.

She died of old-age complications in a city hospital in the early hours of today at the age of 85.