JS adopts obituary reference for Sherif, others

DHAKA, April 18, 2020 (BSS) – The seventh session of the current 11th

parliament today unanimously adopted obituary references on a number of

distinguished personalities, including lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif and

victims of the COVID-19 fatalities.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the obituary references

separately reading out a brief biograohy of Shrif as a lawmaker of current

parliament and tabling resumes of eight other former MPs.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several other

senior lawmakers took part on discussion on the condolence motion on Sherif,

a former land minister and senior Awami League leader, who was elected to

parliament five times from a Pabna constituency.

The former lawmakers are ex-state minister AKM Rahmatullah, Shahidul Haque

Jamal, Wazi Uddin Khan, Kazi Sekendar Ali, MA Jabbar, Rahim Uddin Bharsa, Md

Sirajul Islam and Husne Ara Wahid.

The Speaker while moving the references said the House expressed its deep

shock at deaths of those who expired since the prorogation of the last

parliamentary session.

The House also condoled the deaths of Assistant Professor of Medicine

Department at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Dr Md Moinuddin and Director

of Anti-Corruption Commission Jalal Saifur Rahman who breathed their last

after being infected with COVID-19, Law Minister Anisul Haq’s Jahanara Huq,

Buddhist religious leader in Bangladesh Dr Dharmasen Mohathero, former

Sherpur district Awami League (AL) general secretary and organizer of the

Liberation War Mozammel Haque, Magura district AL President and freedom

fighter Tanzil Hossain Khan, former Noakhali district AL publicity secretary

freedom fighter Mofazzal Hossain Chunnu, language veterans Abu Siddique and

Md Nazir Hossain, Principal of Kamalapur Dharmarajika Buddhist Mahabihar and

Ekushey Padak winner Suddhananda Mahathero, freedom fighter and women leader

Rakhi Das Purkayastha and Prateeti Debi, mother of Aroma Dutta, MP. Chadhury

also expressed deep shock at the lives lost due to the global pandemic COVID-

19 across the world along with other accidental deaths took places at home

and abroad.

Awami League lawmakers and former ministers Matia Chowdhury, Mohammed Nasim

and Shajahan Khan took part in the discussion on the obituary reference on

Sharif.

Sheikh Hasina said despite his death in a matured age, Sherif’s demise came

as a shock to her while she recalled his role in every pro-democracy

straggles and movement, including in the Language Movement and the Liberation

War.

“He had trust on the people and (simultaneously) he earned their trust as

well . . . he had immense love for the country,” the premier said referring

to Sherif’s election to parliament for five consecutive terms.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound

sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Matia Chowdhury said despite having a rare aristocracy in his postures by

background, Sherif earned an extra-ordinary popularity for his selfless love

for and service to people while he allowed no stigma to touch his character.

“He never comprised his ideals and never feared any red-eye during his long

political career (and) on the other hand he was a childlike man despite his

old age,” Chowdhury said.

Ranga called Sherif a “brilliant person with good soul” and said Sherif

played a vital role in the country’s Liberation War and Language Movement

under the leadership Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“After Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali, He (Sharif) ran the politics of Awami

League in Pabna with strong leadership,” he said.

In his concluding remarks on behalf of Opposition Leader of the House

Raushan Ershad, Ranga hailed the government for postponing the programmes on

the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation in wake of the

outbreak of COVID-19. “Prime Minister has done a good job postponing the

programmes of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, though it was a matter of

sorrow. I welcome her for the decision,” Ranga said.

The government’s social safety net programmes, including VGD, VGF and

allowance for elderly people, are playing vital role during the country’s

ongoing catastrophe situation, the opposition chief whip thanked Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina for time worthy steps for the countrymen.

“The people would have died of hunger, unless those programmes would have

not been taken,” he said.

Later, a munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls.

After the munajat, the 7th session was prorogued following the President’s

order as the session was called due to constitutional obligation amid the

nationwide shutdown triggered by the global pandemic COVID-19.