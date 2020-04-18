7,514 people released from quarantine in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, April 18, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 7,514 people have, so far, been given clearance certificates after expiry of their respective 14-day quarantined period in all eight districts under Rajshahi division till 8am today.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said 5,984 others remained in home quarantine in the division at present. A total of 13,560 people have been put under home quarantine since March 10 last to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, a total of 536 new persons have been kept under home quarantine and 61 others were released in the division in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Among the new ones, 104 have been home-quarantined in Chapainawagonj, 189 in Naogaon, 20 in Natore, 27 in Joypurhat, eight in Bogura, 92 in Sirajganj and 96 in Pabna districts.

Dr Gopen Acharya said a total of 66 patients are undergoing treatment in isolation units at present in the division, adding that an integrated measure has been adopted to bring all the migrants and other suspects under home quarantine to curb the virus spread.

He also said comprehensive efforts are continuing to ensure following the health related guidelines like staying at home, social distancing and washing hands with water and soap.

The law-enforcing agencies have also intensified their activities to enforce the health related directives everywhere in the division aimed at combating the virus outbreak.

All the district administrations and local government institutions including the Rajshahi City Corporation have adopted diversified measures, including creating awareness among the public in general through distributing leaflets and using loudspeakers.

Masks and sanitizers are being distributed among the health, conservancy workers and the public in general.

Various government, non-government and voluntary organizations are distributing foodstuffs and cash money among the daily wage-earners so that their home-staying is ensured.

The government has dispensed over 8,629.68 tonnes of foodstuffs among 7,75,580 hand-to-mouth families aimed at mitigating their hardship being caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in all eight districts under Rajshahi till Thursday last.

Another 4,01,741 families were also given over Taka 4 crore in order to reduce their financial crises in the division. Around Taka 52 lakh were also distributed among 21,796 families for purchasing baby food in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker said 1,153.47 more tonnes of rice and around Taka 92.81 lakh for needy people in cash are in stock for distribution.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has extended around 45,000 daily wage-earners and other hand-to mouth families with foodstuffs in two consecutive phases to deal with the present troubled situation.

In the first phase, each of 20,000 families was given ten kilograms of rice and one kilogram of pulse whiles each of another 25,000 households was given five kilograms of rice, two kilograms of potato and one kilogram of pulse through hoarding a stock of 100 tonnes of rice and 20 tonnes of pulse from the city’s affluent persons for distribution.

Another 55,000 families in need will get food assistance in the city within near future, said Rajshahi City Mayor AHM khairuzzaman Liton.