DHAKA, April 18, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter Jahanara Huq, mother of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affair Minister Advocate Anisul Huq.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Jahanara Huq breathed her last at 3:40 am today due to old-age complications at a city hospital. She was 85.