Narsingdi, April 17, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 20 more people were infected with coronavirus in Narsingdi today, rising the total number of corona patients to 93.

A total of 375 samples were tested in the district today. Of the samples, 20 suspected COVID-19 patients were found positive, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) and chief of district coronavirus prevention cell Imrul Kayes.