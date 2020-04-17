Navy continues awareness campaigns on COVID-19

DHAKA, April 17, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Navy has been continuing with various

operations including awareness campaigns in various parts of the capital to contain the

spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Naval Force today sprayed disinfectant in the city’s Dhanmondi area, and the main

roads, footpaths and other adjacent areas of the City College alongside conducting

awareness campaigns, said an ISPR press release.

Later, the Navy personnel exchanged views with the imam, muajjin and other concerned

people at Kuril Central Jamme Mosque and suggested them to ensure that there is no

additional gathering during the prayers while they also maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, the members of the Navy have been spraying disinfectant in those areas of

Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna which are under their jurisdiction, providing treatment

facilities to people, and conducting various awareness campaigns.

Besides, Bangladesh Navy is also distributing various food items like rice and pulse

among the poor and destitute families after going to their homes avoiding gatherings.