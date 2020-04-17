Seven more infected with coronavirus in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 17, 2020 (BSS) – Seven more people were infected with coronavirus in Rangpur today.

“A total of 185 samples were tested at the COVID-19 Laboratory of the Department of Microbiology of Rangpur Medical College (RMC) in the city today. Of the samples, seven suspected COVID-19 patients were found positive,” Chief of the Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and RMC Principal Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu told BSS in the evening.

With detection of seven more infected patients, the number of COVID-19 infected patients raised to 44.

Of the new infected people, three are from Nilphamari, two of Thakurgaon and one each of Dinajpur and Panchagarh districts under Rangpur division.

“The district-wise break up of detected COVID-19 patients stood at four in Rangpur, nine each in Nilphamari and Dinajpur, 12 in Gaibandha, five in Thakurgaon and two each in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram and one in Panchagarh districts of the division,” he said.

Dr. Laizu especially mentioned that all of the newly detected COVID-19 positive patients recently came from the capital city Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur districts.