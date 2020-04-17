JS goes into 7th session tomorrow

DHAKA, April 17, 2020 (BSS) – The seventh session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 5:00pm tomorrow.

On April 6, President M Abdul Hamid summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The JS business advisory committee will fix the duration of the upcoming session.

JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will chair it.

Parliament secretariat sources told BSS that the seventh session is likely to be a short one due to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and some special measures have also been taken to avert any gathering.

The last session was prorogued on February 18. The upcoming session is being held due to the obligation of holding the JS session within the gap of a 60-day between its two consecutive sessions.