48 stranded Bangladeshis in Thailand to return today

DHAKA, April 17, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 48 Bangladeshi citizens, who were stranded in Thailand due to flight suspension amid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, will be brought back here today by a chartered flight of local carrier US-Bangla Airlines.

“Our special flight will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here at 4:20 pm from Bangkok,” spokesperson of US-Bangla airlines told BSS today.

Kamrul Islam, General Manager (PR) of the airlines, said dead-body of a Bangladeshi national will also be brought back by the same flight.

He said all the stranded Bangladeshi passengers had gone to Thailand for treatment and were stuck there because of flight suspension due to outbreak of coronavirus.

The chartered flight is arranged by the personal cost of the stranded Bangladeshi nationals upon approval of foreign affairs and civil aviation ministries here.

As per the government decision, all Bangladeshi passengers must undergo a medical checkup after arrival at HSIA and will be sent to a 14-day institutional quarantine under supervision of Armed Forced Division (AFD).

The US-Bangla airlines is also set to operate six chartered flights from Chennai and two such flights from Kolkata next week to bring back more than 1000 stranded Bangladeshis from India.