87pc workers given salary: BGMEA

DHAKA, April 16, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today claimed that around 87 percent workers of listed factories have been paid so far while the remaining mostly belongs to small and medium factories.

“The remaining mostly belongs to small and medium factories that don’t have big buyers behind them,” BGMEA president Dr Rubana Huq said in a media statement as the deadline for payment of salary for the month of March ends today.

According to BGMEA, some 2,274 member factories of BGMEA are engaged in direct exports.

Out of 2,274 factories, some 21,59,100 workers of 1,665 factories were paid wages as of today, said the statement. The BGMEA member factories make up 24,72417 workers.

The BGMEA said wage disbursements are going on among some 97 factories in Dhaka and 119 in Chattogram.

Earlier, the government directed all industry owners to pay their labourers’ wages within April 16 to avoid legal actions.

Rubana Huq said smaller factories, which do subcontract work and supply to both traditional and non-traditional markets, are facing a liquidity problem.

Even the big suppliers are facing problems, as big buyers are also cancelling orders, paying late and asking for discounts, she added.

“The BGMEA has already approached the banks for supporting those smaller factories, and authorities of banks are also trying to extend their financial cooperation to those factories. Some of the smaller factories, that are not even members of the BGMEA, are out on the streets holding demonstrations,” said Rubana Huq.

“So, it has become our issue anyway, which we have to look into,” said BGMEA President, adding, “Without the buyers’ support, it is difficult for smaller factories to resolve the financial problems in this regard .”