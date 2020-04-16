PM requests Muslims to offer Tarabih prayers at home

DHAKA, April 16, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today requested Muslim devotees to offer Tarabih prayers at home instead of mosque in the upcoming holy month of Ramadan in the interest of protection of all in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

“Saudi Arabia has stopped prayers and jamaat in the mosques. Even Tarabih prayers will not be held there and the people of the country will say prayers at their respective homes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.

The premier added: “Other (Muslim) countries also took same measures. So you can offer Tarabih prayers at your home by following the guidelines of the Islamic Foundation.”

She made the request while interacting with the public representatives and officials of nine districts of Dhaka division on the present coronavirus situation through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

The prime minister said: “If you go to mosque for offering prayers at this time you’ve a possibility to be infected by others, if they carry the virus and you can also transmit the disease to others if you have symptoms of the COVID-19.”

She went on saying: “Please don’t do this (at this critical time) and we want everybody to obey it.”

Sheikh Hasina said prayers could be offered from any place and it is now a good opportunity of all to pray to Allah as they now stay at their respective homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said different countries halted the prayers in temples, churches and pagodas to protect their people from the deadly disease.

“Even Vatican City took the same initiative. So there are matters we can learn from those like offering prayers at home not going to mosques in this perilous time,” she said.

Mentioning that the holy Ramadan is ahead, Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken appropriate measures so that the transportation of goods is not hampered in this time.