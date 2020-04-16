Wheat procurement from farmers begins in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, April 16, 2020 (BSS) – The Department of Food today launched the Internal Wheat Procurement Campaign-2020 by purchasing wheat directly from the farmers at separate functions in all six upazilas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury inaugurated the procurement campaign in an informal function arranged at Sadar Upazila Food Godown premises strictly maintaining physical distance as the chief guest.

A number of card holder farmers sold their newly harvested wheat crop at the rate of Taka 28 per kg on the occasion.

With District Controller of Food Kazi Saifuddin Ovi in the chair, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Nikhil Chandra Biswas, Sadar upazila parishad Chairman Shahid Mahmood, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Elena Akhter, Sadar Upazila Controller of Food Mahmud Hasan, among others, attended the function.

On the occasion, District Controller of Food Kazi Saifuddin Ovi said that the government has set a target of procuring 1,096 tonnes of wheat directly from the farmers in all six upazilas of Nilphamari district this year.

Of them, 442 tonnes of wheat will be procured from Sadar upazila, 211 tonnes from Domar upazila, 174 tonnes from Dimla upazila, 154 tonnes from Jaldhaka upazila, 64 tonnes from Saidpur upazila and 51 tonnes of wheat from Kishoreganj upazila.

“As per the list prepared by the DAE, the card-holder farmers can sell their produced wheat to the government food purchasing centres,’ he said, adding that a farmer can sell up to one tonne of wheat.

The chief guest directed the officials, involved to procure wheat directly from the farmers, to ensure complete transparency and accountability and cautioned for taking stern action if any irregularity is found in the process.