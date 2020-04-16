Navy gives health safety equipment to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital

DHAKA, Apr 16, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Navy today handed over medical and health safety equipment, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), masks, gloves, thermometers and special goggles, to the authorities of the Shahed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for their doctors and nurses to fight Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On behalf of the Bangladesh Navy, Noubahini Paribar Kalyan Sangha President Dr Afroza Aurangzeb handed over these health safety equipment to the Director of the Hospital, said an ISPR press release.

The release said such initiative has been taken on behalf of the Bangladesh Navy to ensure personal safety of those doctors and nurses who are working relentlessly in various hospitals to prevent and control COVID-19.

The Noubahini Paribar Kalyan Sangha handed over various health safety equipment, including 700 pieces of PPEs, 1400 pieces of masks, 800 sets of gloves, 400 pieces of special safety goggles, 10 pieces of IR thermometers and 1000 pieces of poly bags.

Meanwhile, as part of its operations to prevent and control COVID-19, the Naval Force has been conducting various campaigns like spraying disinfectant in those areas of Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna which are under their jurisdiction, distributing food and providing treatment facilities as well as conducting awareness campaign.

Besides, the Navy personnel are also distributing relief materials like rice, pulse among the poor and destitute families by going their homes avoiding public gathering.