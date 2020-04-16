Rain likely

DHAKA, April 16, 2020 (BSS/BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that rain may occur at different parts of the country, with hails at isolated places, in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions, and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places,” said a Met Office bulletin issued this morning.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rangamati and Mongla, and it may abate.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius in Rangamati, while today’s minimum temperature was 18.2 degree Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur Division.

The sun sets at 6.21 pm today and rises at 5.35 am tomorrow in the capital.