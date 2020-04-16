KCC mayor distributes food aid among 6,800 destitute families

KHULNA, April 16, 2020 (BSS) – Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque has distributed food items among 6,800 destitute families aimed at mitigating their financial hardship being caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

As a part of the government’s instant ‘humanitarian support’ declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, each family received a sac containing 10-kg of rice, 2-kg of potato, one kg each of onion, edible oil and pulse, two pieces of soaps and 500-gram of iodized salt.

The city mayor distributed food aid among poor families in different ward’s in city yesterday evening by strictly maintaining physical distancing to stand beside them amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

General Secretary of City Awami League (AL) MDA Babul Rana and ward councilors accompanied him at that time.

“We will leave no stone unturned for proper distribution of relief goods among the poor. Stern action would be taken against the people who will be involved in misappropriation of relief materials,” said Mayor Khaleque.

Urging the people to maintain social distancing to contain coronavirus, he called for raising awareness in all strata of the society in the greater national interest.

Besides, Khulna divisional administration, district administration, Khulna City Corporation, Bangladesh Navy Khulna region, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), Coast Guard Khulna, local Awami League (AL) leaders, socio-cultural activists as well as non-government and volunteer organisations continue distributing essential foods among the needy, jobless, destitute and poor people to mitigate the hardship caused by the outbreak of corona virus.