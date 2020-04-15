PM’s videoconference with Dhaka division officials on coronavirus situation tomorrow

DHAKA, April 15, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a videoconference with the public representatives and officials of nine districts of Dhaka division tomorrow on the present coronavirus situation of the country.

“The videoconference will start at 10am at the prime minister’s official Ganabhaban residence, and the public representatives and officials of the nine districts of Dhaka division will be connected to it,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

The districts are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajbari, Shariatpur and Gopalganj.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels and radio stations will broadcast the videoconference live, the press secretary said.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of 16 districts of Khulna and Barishal divisions on April 12 via a videoconference on the current coronavirus situation and gave various directives to them to tackle the situation.

The premier also held a videoconference with the public representatives and officials of 15 districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions on April 7 on the same issue.

The lethal virus till today claimed 50 lives and infected 1231 others in Bangladesh since the country first reported COVID-19 positive cases on March 8.