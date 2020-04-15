BB introduces €200m green transformation fund

DHAKA, April 15, 2020 (BB) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has introduced €200

million Green Transformation Fund (GTF) along with the existing US$200

million to set up environment friendly infrastructures.

“A decision has been taken to introduce €200 million along with the existing

$200 million. Accordingly, participating Authorized Dealers (ADs) will

now be in a position to draw loans in euro from GTF at the rate of

Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) plus 1 percent for the

admissible purposes,” said a BB circular issued today.

In case of EURIBOR remaining in negative territory, ADs will be

charged only at the rate of 1 percent against their borrowing from the

fund. As usual, ADs shall determine their mark-up above the borrowing

cost within the specified range of 1 to 2 percent.

The central bank also decided that financing on long term basis (5 to

10 years) from GTF in Euro will be admissible to all manufacturing

industrial enterprises for importing of environment friendly and

energy efficient (including solar energy and renewable energy under

power sector) or green capital machinery and accessories (including

buyer’s credit).

This GTF in Euro is also to widen the scope to import (only buyer’s

credit) industrial raw materials used in all manufacturing enterprises

including both export oriented and deem exporters.

Other relevant instructions with regards to operations of GTF shall

remain unchanged.