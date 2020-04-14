Journalists urged to cover 7th JS session from respective locations

DHAKA, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – The parliament beat journalists have been urged to cover the 7th session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) scheduled to begin on April 18 from their respective locations through ‘Sangsad Bangladesh Television’ considering the security of all in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

“The 7th session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS), also second session in 2020, has been summoned at 5 pm on April 18 due to the constitutional obligation,” said a JS press release here today.

It’s been decided that the session will be “very short” considering the safety of life of all due to the countrywide outbreak of global pandemic coronavirus, the release added.

In this context, the parliament beat journalists have been urged to cover the session from their respective locations through ‘Sangsad Bangladesh Television’ instead of coming to the parliament, the release said.