214 Canadian citizens leave by chartered flight

DHAKA, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 214 Canadian citizens stranded here due to COVID-19 pandemic left the capital Dhaka for Toronto by a special chartered flight of Qatar Airways tonight.

A Qatar Airlines Boeing 787 aircraft left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) with 214 Canadian citizens at 9:05 pm tonight, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) spokesperson told media.

The Canadian High Commission here with the help of Bangladesh government chartered the special flight for those Canadian citizens, mostly expatriate Bangladeshis residing in Canada, who opted to go back home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, citizens of the USA, Japan, Malaysia, Bhutan and different European countries also left here by chartered flights amid outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.