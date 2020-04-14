Hotels proposed for accommodation of Covid-19 healthcare providers

DHAKA, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – The government has taken an initiative to

ensure accommodation facilities for the doctors, nurses and other healthcare

workers — providing healthcare facilities to coronavirus patients in the

dedicated hospitals — at 20 hotels, including Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in

the city.

A letter signed by Dr M Aminul Islam on April 12, director (Hospital and

Clinic) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), was sent to the

concerned authorities to take necessary steps in this regard.

According to the letter, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort has been proposed

for doctors and nurses of Kurmitola General Hospital.

Doctors and nurses of Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital can

stay in Hotel Abakash, Hotel Zakaria, Hotel Renaissance, Dhaka Regency Hotel

and Resort, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Pacific

Lake View Hotel & Resort and Le M,ridien Dhaka.

Hotel Maple Leaf and Hotel Milina located in Uttara have been proposed for

Kuwait Maitree Hospital while Grand Prince Hotel, Hotel Shyamoli and Hotel

Dreamland for Maternal and Child Health Care Training institute in Mirpur.

Mohanagar General Hospital’s doctors and nurses can avail rooms at Hotel

Razmoni Ishakha, FARS Hotel and Hotel 71 while Hotel Sagarika, Hotel Grand

Circle Inn and Hotel Shalimar have been proposed for Railway General Hospital

in Kamalapur.