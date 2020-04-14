Hotels proposed for accommodation of Covid-19 healthcare providers

DHAKA, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – The government has taken an initiative to
ensure accommodation facilities for the doctors, nurses and other healthcare
workers — providing healthcare facilities to coronavirus patients in the
dedicated hospitals — at 20 hotels, including Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in
the city.
A letter signed by Dr M Aminul Islam on April 12, director (Hospital and
Clinic) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), was sent to the
concerned authorities to take necessary steps in this regard.
According to the letter, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort has been proposed
for doctors and nurses of Kurmitola General Hospital.
Doctors and nurses of Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital can
stay in Hotel Abakash, Hotel Zakaria, Hotel Renaissance, Dhaka Regency Hotel
and Resort, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Pacific
Lake View Hotel & Resort and Le M,ridien Dhaka.
Hotel Maple Leaf and Hotel Milina located in Uttara have been proposed for
Kuwait Maitree Hospital while Grand Prince Hotel, Hotel Shyamoli and Hotel
Dreamland for Maternal and Child Health Care Training institute in Mirpur.
Mohanagar General Hospital’s doctors and nurses can avail rooms at Hotel
Razmoni Ishakha, FARS Hotel and Hotel 71 while Hotel Sagarika, Hotel Grand
Circle Inn and Hotel Shalimar have been proposed for Railway General Hospital
in Kamalapur.